ATA welcomes 14 emerging trucking leaders to LEAD ATA program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The American Trucking Associations (ATA) welcomed 14 professionals to the 14th class of its LEAD ATA program, a year-long leadership development program. The latest class was announced Saturday, Oct. 17, during ATA’s 2026 Management Conference & Exhibition (MCE).
This year’s class includes professionals representing a range of trucking industry sectors. The class members will participate in educational and networking opportunities designed to strengthen their leadership skills and deepen their understanding of the industry.
Through exclusive educational and networking experiences, LEAD ATA offers participants a behind-the-scenes look at ATA’s advocacy efforts, legislative engagement, public image campaigns and strategic priorities.
“Strong leadership has never been more important to trucking’s future. LEAD ATA equips emerging industry leaders with the knowledge, relationships and real-world experience needed to advocate for our industry and help guide it through the opportunities and challenges ahead,” said Henry Hanscom, ATA’s chief advocacy and public affairs officer. “We’re excited to welcome this year’s outstanding class and look forward to seeing the impact they will make in their companies, communities and across the trucking industry.”
In addition to leadership training, the program emphasizes building professional relationships across different sectors of trucking.
“What makes LEAD ATA special is the community that participants build along the way,” said Nikki Thomas, ATA’s vice president of industry affairs. “Each class forms lasting connections with peers from across the industry while becoming part of a growing network of alumni who share a commitment to leadership, service and advancing trucking. Those relationships often endure long after the program ends.”
According to ATA, participants were selected through a competitive application process, recognizing their professional achievements, dedication to growth and strong potential as future leaders in the trucking industry.
Throughout the year, LEAD ATA participants will engage in coursework designed to equip them with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the evolving landscape of the trucking industry. They will also complete individual projects that involve promoting the industry through local outreach and engagement.
The program is sponsored by Tenstreet and Driver’s Legal Plan. As this incoming class embarks on their journey, they join a growing network of LEAD ATA alumni working throughout the trucking industry.
2026-2027 LEAD ATA Class:
- Mitchell Ashkenaz, FedEx Freight
- Andrew Bellenger, McLeod Software
- Christina Davis, FedEx Freight
- Adam Field, Cummins Inc.
- Earl Heard, Walmart Transportation
- David Ice, FedEx Freight
- Zaheer Iqbal, NIC Federal LLC, a Tyler Technologies Company
- Keaton Klepper, Drivers Legal Plan
- Andrew Nichols, PGT Trucking Inc.
- Melanie Simard, ISAAC Instruments
- Michael Solarz, GLCS Inc.
- Ben Steines, Ruan
- Ashley Thomas, Volvo Trucks North America
- Kyle Wright, Hyundai Translead
2025-2026 LEAD ATA Class Graduates:
- Jordan Atwater, TrueNorth Companies
- Melissa Hetland, GLCS Inc.
- Nicholas Hettel, Cummins Inc.
- Jorie Justice, FedEx Custom Critical
- Cecila Kelly, PrePass
- Joshua Lang, Roehl Transport
- Josh McAlister, Tenstreet
- Scott Metroff, International Motors
- John Millican, Hyundai Translead
- Priscilla Pantoja Johnson, Laredo Motor Carrier Association
- Catherine Shepherd, Revoy
- Carlo Solorzano, Driver iQ
- Maddie Sullivan, Volvo Trucks North America
- Covey Thompson, The Martin Brower Co.
- Taylor Vandersteenhoven, Chain
- Joe White, The DDC Group
For more information about the LEAD ATA program or the incoming class, please visit trucking.org/lead-ata.
Linda Garner-Bunch has been with The Trucker since 2020, picking up the reins as managing editor in 2022. Linda has nearly 40 years of experience in the publishing industry, covering topics from the trucking and automotive industry to employment, real estate, home decor, crafts, cooking, weddings, high school sports — you name it, she’s written about it. She is also an experienced photographer, designer and copy editor who has a heartfelt love for the trucking industry, from the driver’s seat to the C-suite.