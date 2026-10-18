ATA welcomes 14 emerging trucking leaders to LEAD ATA program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The American Trucking Associations (ATA) welcomed 14 professionals to the 14th class of its LEAD ATA program, a year-long leadership development program. The latest class was announced Saturday, Oct. 17, during ATA’s 2026 Management Conference & Exhibition (MCE).

This year’s class includes professionals representing a range of trucking industry sectors. The class members will participate in educational and networking opportunities designed to strengthen their leadership skills and deepen their understanding of the industry.

Through exclusive educational and networking experiences, LEAD ATA offers participants a behind-the-scenes look at ATA’s advocacy efforts, legislative engagement, public image campaigns and strategic priorities.

“Strong leadership has never been more important to trucking’s future. LEAD ATA equips emerging industry leaders with the knowledge, relationships and real-world experience needed to advocate for our industry and help guide it through the opportunities and challenges ahead,” said Henry Hanscom, ATA’s chief advocacy and public affairs officer. “We’re excited to welcome this year’s outstanding class and look forward to seeing the impact they will make in their companies, communities and across the trucking industry.”

In addition to leadership training, the program emphasizes building professional relationships across different sectors of trucking.

“What makes LEAD ATA special is the community that participants build along the way,” said Nikki Thomas, ATA’s vice president of industry affairs. “Each class forms lasting connections with peers from across the industry while becoming part of a growing network of alumni who share a commitment to leadership, service and advancing trucking. Those relationships often endure long after the program ends.”

According to ATA, participants were selected through a competitive application process, recognizing their professional achievements, dedication to growth and strong potential as future leaders in the trucking industry.

Throughout the year, LEAD ATA participants will engage in coursework designed to equip them with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the evolving landscape of the trucking industry. They will also complete individual projects that involve promoting the industry through local outreach and engagement.

The program is sponsored by Tenstreet and Driver’s Legal Plan. As this incoming class embarks on their journey, they join a growing network of LEAD ATA alumni working throughout the trucking industry.

2026-2027 LEAD ATA Class:

Mitchell Ashkenaz, FedEx Freight

Andrew Bellenger, McLeod Software

Christina Davis, FedEx Freight

Adam Field, Cummins Inc.

Earl Heard, Walmart Transportation

David Ice, FedEx Freight

Zaheer Iqbal, NIC Federal LLC, a Tyler Technologies Company

Keaton Klepper, Drivers Legal Plan

Andrew Nichols, PGT Trucking Inc.

Melanie Simard, ISAAC Instruments

Michael Solarz, GLCS Inc.

Ben Steines, Ruan

Ashley Thomas, Volvo Trucks North America

Kyle Wright, Hyundai Translead

2025-2026 LEAD ATA Class Graduates:

Jordan Atwater, TrueNorth Companies

Melissa Hetland, GLCS Inc.

Nicholas Hettel, Cummins Inc.

Jorie Justice, FedEx Custom Critical

Cecila Kelly, PrePass

Joshua Lang, Roehl Transport

Josh McAlister, Tenstreet

Scott Metroff, International Motors

John Millican, Hyundai Translead

Priscilla Pantoja Johnson, Laredo Motor Carrier Association

Catherine Shepherd, Revoy

Carlo Solorzano, Driver iQ

Maddie Sullivan, Volvo Trucks North America

Covey Thompson, The Martin Brower Co.

Taylor Vandersteenhoven, Chain

Joe White, The DDC Group

For more information about the LEAD ATA program or the incoming class, please visit trucking.org/lead-ata.