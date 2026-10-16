Trucking leaders roll into Charlotte for ATA’s 2026 MCE

New leadership, industry challenges and emerging technologies will take center stage during this year’s Management Conference & Exhibition, Oct. 17-20.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Trucking industry leaders will gather in Charlotte Oct. 17-20 for the American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) 2026 Management Conference & Exhibition (MCE), featuring discussions on freight markets, regulatory priorities, emerging technologies and the challenges facing motor carriers.

Held at the Charlotte Convention Center under the theme “Forward Together,” the four-day event will also mark the first MCE appearance for Mark Colson, who was recently named ATA’s next president and CEO.

Colson, currently president and CEO of the Alabama Trucking Association, will officially assume his new role Dec. 1. He is scheduled to participate in Saturday’s LEAD ATA graduate session and Tuesday’s closing press conference.

MCE is expected to attract approximately 2,500 attendees and representatives from 670 companies, with more than 150 exhibitors showcasing equipment, technology and services.

Industry priorities and economic outlook

Educational programming begins Saturday, Oct. 17, with sessions examining artificial intelligence in logistics and strategies for navigating changing freight markets. Policy committee meetings will address issues including autonomous trucks, driver health, environmental regulations and highway infrastructure.

Sunday’s highlights include the American Transportation Research Institute’s (ATRI) annual unveiling of the trucking industry’s top 10 concerns. ATRI President Rebecca Brewster will present the findings, joined by industry representatives offering driver and motor carrier perspectives.

On Monday, ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello will deliver an economic and freight market outlook, examining trends in freight demand, employment, trade policy and other factors influencing the industry.

Another general session will feature outgoing ATA Chairman Greg Hodgen and incoming Chairman Derek Leathers discussing the industry’s priorities and ATA’s direction.

Other educational sessions will explore driver recruitment and retention, fleet safety, litigation risks, hours-of-service compliance and lessons learned from autonomous trucks operating on public highways.

Tuesday’s programming includes a session on cargo theft and supply chain fraud, examining evolving threats and industry efforts to protect freight.

Networking, exhibits and recognition

Beyond educational sessions, attendees can explore the exhibit hall, view equipment and technology displays, and connect with industry colleagues.

Networking events include Saturday’s NASCAR-themed opening night party at the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Tuesday’s “Haulin’ Through the Decades” closing celebration.

The conference will also recognize industry achievements, including honors for professional drivers, safety leaders and trucking organizations.

Registration information

Registration remains available at mce.trucking.org/register, with rates varying by membership status. Special pricing is available for qualifying first-time attendees.

Attendees can review the full conference schedule, including session times and participation requirements, before arriving.