Georgia Port Authority's future President talks about the future.

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) hosted their annual State of the Port of Savannah event. After making announcements regarding U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ approval of the Savannah Container Terminal permit after a three-year review process, incoming President Kevin Price spoke about other future endeavors of the GPA.

Price highlighted GPA’s community outreach efforts that he said “strategically focus on developing the next generation of workers and supporting local nonprofits.”

GPA’s YES+ program, launched in 2018, provides recent high school graduates with mentoring, apprenticeships and on-the-job experience, preparing participants for successful port careers.

GPA and its employees also maintain a decades-long partnership with the United Way of the Coastal Empire, pledging a record $661,000 in 2026 to support programs serving individuals and families throughout the five-county region.

Finally, Price thanked the port’s maritime and business community as well as the Gateway Terminals and ILA partners.

“What we’re discussing here today was not just about GPA’s future success but of the State of Georgia’s fastest growing gateway port in the nation. With the planned future capacity of 12 million TEU combined with improved access to inland markets, the Port of Savannah will continue to set the pace for American maritime infrastructure.”