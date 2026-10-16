CBP seizes over $30 million in meth

LAREDO, Texas – A big rig was caught with more than $30 million in meth on Monday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said its officers discovered 76 bags containing 3,395.91 pounds of methamphetamine.

“The steadfast dedication of our workforce remains the cornerstone of our border security strategy,” said Alberto Flores, port director. “This successful enforcement action underscores our resolve to protect our communities from dangerous contraband.”

The seizure occurred on Oct. 12 at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2020 International LT625 tractor hauling a trailer manifested as salt for an enforcement inspection.

Following a secondary inspection and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP said its officers discovered a total of 76 bags containing 3,395.91 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the commodity.

The narcotics have a street value of $30,355,444.