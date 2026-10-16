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Big rig veers off Arkansas highway killing driver

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Big rig veers off Arkansas highway killing driver
A truck driver was killed in an Arkansas crash.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A truck driver was killed in a semi-truck crash in Arkansas.

An Arkansas State Police (ASP) fatal crash summary stated that the crash occurred in Washington County on Interstate 49 near the 59-mile marker.

Police say Dusty Kelly Garvin, 32, of Searcy, Ark. was killed when his Volvo semi-truck veered off the roadway and struck several trees.

Garvin’s trailer also struck the back of the cab of the semi-truck and was engulfed in flames.

There is no word on what caused the semi-truck to veer off the road.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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