Big rig veers off Arkansas highway killing driver

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A truck driver was killed in a semi-truck crash in Arkansas.

An Arkansas State Police (ASP) fatal crash summary stated that the crash occurred in Washington County on Interstate 49 near the 59-mile marker.

Police say Dusty Kelly Garvin, 32, of Searcy, Ark. was killed when his Volvo semi-truck veered off the roadway and struck several trees.

Garvin’s trailer also struck the back of the cab of the semi-truck and was engulfed in flames.

There is no word on what caused the semi-truck to veer off the road.