Big rig veers off Arkansas highway killing driver

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A truck driver was killed in a semi-truck crash in Arkansas.
An Arkansas State Police (ASP) fatal crash summary stated that the crash occurred in Washington County on Interstate 49 near the 59-mile marker.
Police say Dusty Kelly Garvin, 32, of Searcy, Ark. was killed when his Volvo semi-truck veered off the roadway and struck several trees.
Garvin’s trailer also struck the back of the cab of the semi-truck and was engulfed in flames.
There is no word on what caused the semi-truck to veer off the road.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.