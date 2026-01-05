Garmin launches dēzl DualView blind-spot monitoring system

OLATHE, Kan. — Garmin is launching dēzl DualView, a new blind-spot monitoring system for truckers.

“In keeping with our focus of simplifying life for professional truck drivers, the dēzl DualView is a purpose-built solution that promotes increased driver awareness when behind the wheel,” said Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president of consumer sales and marketing. “Not only does it give drivers more confidence when changing lanes or backing up but also having video proof of events can be invaluable for protecting their driving reputation.”

dēzl DualView

According to Garmin, dēzl DualView is a rugged two-camera system that keeps over-the-road drivers aware of their surroundings by providing a clear, live view down each side of their truck. Once installed, video from the camera system is viewable in-cab on a paired tablet, dēzl OTR navigator or compatible RV navigator, allowing users to monitor blind spots and receive alerts for merging traffic. Drivers can also operate their vehicle with peace of mind, knowing that any detected incident on the road will automatically be recorded in 1080p HD video and saved on a microSD memory card.

Key Features

Gain confidence when blindside backing by having a clear line of sight behind the truck cab

Receive visual alerts when traffic moves into the truck's blind spots and for merging

Automatically capture and save video clips of incidents in 1080 HD on a microSD video

View and share saved videos with the purchase of a Vault plan and an active Wi-Fi

connection. Video clips are continuously stored and can be shared from the Garmin Drive

mobile app. Without a Vault plan, videos can be stored on a microSD card.

connection. Video clips are continuously stored and can be shared from the Garmin Drive mobile app. Without a Vault plan, videos can be stored on a microSD card. Rugged, weather-resistant cameras are IPX7-rated and designed to withstand the elements,

including sunlight, rain, fuels, chemicals, pressure washers and more.

including sunlight, rain, fuels, chemicals, pressure washers and more. Simple, sleek, flush-mount installation secures the cameras to the side mirrors or another flat

surface on the truck.

surface on the truck. When connected to a dēzl OTR navigator, use voice commands2 to control camera views

and see saved videos, as well as location, speed, date and incident time overlays.

Click here to learn more.