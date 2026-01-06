New Year, New Opportunities: A chat with TCA chair Karen Smerchek

The events of 2025 could best be described as “tumultuous,” and the impact on the freight industry is undeniable. However, with the dawn of a new year, the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) team is looking to the future, preparing legislative strategies, educational and networking opportunities and other benefits for its members.

In December, we had a chance to visit with TCA Chair Karen Smerchek and hear her insights about the truckload industry’s ongoing journey.

“As we close out another year, I find myself reflecting on the resilience and dedication of our TCA members,” Smerchek said. “Even with the challenges our industry has faced, the sense of unity and purpose within the trucking community has never been stronger.”

In addition to providing exceptional benefits to help its members succeed, TCA remains committed to improving the trucking industry as a whole.

“From our advocacy efforts in Washington to the work happening every day within your fleets, it’s clear that progress happens when we move forward together,” she said. “With 2026 on the horizon, I’m more optimistic than ever about what we can accomplish as an industry.”

Read our conversation below.

As we head into 2026, what thoughts would you like to share with TCA members?

As we wrap up another year, my heart is full of gratitude for our TCA members. Even in the face of a challenging freight environment and evolving regulatory pressures, our industry has continued to deliver for the American people. I’m proud of the resilience and professionalism our members demonstrate day after day.

As we step into 2026, I believe our greatest strength remains our unity. When we show up together — in Washington, in our communities and within our companies — we move trucking forward in meaningful ways. I’m optimistic about where we’re headed, and I’m grateful to be on this journey alongside each of you.

The issue of tightening standards for the issuance of commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) — particularly for non-domiciled drivers — and enforcing English language proficiency (ELP) standards remains at the forefront for the trucking industry. What are your thoughts, and how can motor carriers stay on top of changing requirements?

These discussions go right to the heart of what we all care about — safety. Clear communication and consistent training are essential for every driver, regardless of where they come from. The standards were always there. Now they are being enforced.

Carriers should lean into education — not just compliance. Review your training programs regularly, stay informed on federal updates, and work closely with your safety teams to ensure drivers have the support they need. TCA will continue to advocate for practical solutions that prioritize safety without creating unnecessary barriers.

At the end of the day, we all want qualified, professional drivers on the road.

Beyond tightening CDL regulations and ELP discussions, are there other regulatory or enforcement shifts carriers should be paying attention to in 2026?

Yes — and it’s one of the most important developments happening right now. In addition to tightening CDL standards for both ELP and non-domiciled drivers, we are seeing the agency take on more of an enforcement posture rather than a purely regulatory one. This shift is already affecting training schools, and the number of Entry Level Driver Training (ELDT) providers is being closely evaluated. We’ve also seen recent enforcement actions around ELDs, which indicate that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is watching compliance more closely than ever.

This speaks volumes about what we can expect from FMSCA Administrator Derek Barrs, who comes into the role with a strong enforcement background. The task at hand is becoming clear: Remove unsafe carriers from the industry so the top-performing fleets — those who invest in safety, training, and compliance — can continue improving our nation’s safety record. For responsible carriers, this shift represents a significant opportunity.

There’s been considerable debate recently about whether the truck driver shortage is real. Can you provide clarity?

We don’t have a CDL shortage. We DO have a professional driver shortage. We need drivers who are willing to do the job right — from quality pre and post trip inspections to safe driving on our nation’s highways.

Retention is the real story. Fleets that focus on compensation, equipment quality, home time and respectful communication are seeing better results — even in tough markets. Instead of debating semantics, we should focus on making trucking a long-term, rewarding career. That’s where the solution really lies.

In October, ATRI released its annual “Top Concerns in Trucking” report. Can you share insights on a few of the issues?

ATRI’s report always provides a valuable snapshot of where our industry’s head is.

The economy topping the list isn’t surprising. Carriers are feeling the freight recession’s impact deeply.

Lawsuit abuse reform remains a major concern, and TCA will continue pushing for meaningful change because nuclear verdicts don’t just hurt businesses — they also hurt safety and fairness.

Truck parking continues to be a critical need. Drivers deserve safe, reliable places to rest, and our advocacy is gaining bipartisan traction.

ELP and driver training standards appearing in the Top 10 show how closely safety and communication are linked. We need consistent expectations across the country.

AI in trucking is a timely topic. Technology is moving quickly, and we have an opportunity to shape how it supports, not replaces our workforce.

Are there any additional concerns you’d like to see addressed in 2026?

Yes. TCA will continue to strongly advocate for the Gallon-Based User Fee (GBUF).

Rep. Sam Graves (R-MO), chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, has made it clear he wants to advance a highway bill — and the GBUF gives us a real opportunity to create a win-win solution. It would repair and modernize our highways while eliminating outdated burdens like the Federal Excise Tax (FET) and the Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT).

I encourage every member to get informed on this effort and sign on to the letter showing your support. When we speak with one voice, we make progress.

TCA and many of its members have long supported admitting hair follicle testing into the FMCSA Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse. What is the status of this request, and why does it matter?

We continue to advocate strongly for hair follicle testing to be accepted in the Clearinghouse.

The current system — relying primarily on urine tests — doesn’t provide a complete picture. Hair testing gives a longer detection window and can identify habitual drug use more reliably.

Many of our members already use hair testing voluntarily because they know it strengthens safety. Allowing carriers to share those results through the Clearinghouse would close critical gaps and give regulators a more accurate view of driver history. It’s common-sense reform, and TCA will keep pushing it forward.

The freight recession that began in 2022 continues to challenge the industry. What advice do you have for carriers that are working to hang on?

This has been a tough cycle — longer and deeper than many predicted.

For carriers, the focus now should be on fundamentals:

Know your costs;

Nurture customer relationships;

Invest only where it brings clear value; and

Communicate openly with drivers and staff; they feel the strain too.

History shows these cycles always turn — and when they do, the fleets that stayed disciplined, innovative and people-focused are the ones that rebound strongest.

You are not alone in this. Stay connected, and stay proactive.

On a brighter note, TCA’s annual convention, Truckload 2026: Orlando, is just around the corner. What can members expect?

We’re incredibly excited for this year’s convention. Truckload 2026: Orlando will feature dynamic industry speakers, meaningful breakout sessions, and opportunities for hands-on learning.

Our award ceremonies will highlight the best of the best — fleets and drivers who set the standard for excellence. And as always, the networking is unmatched. It’s a chance to reconnect, recharge, and be part of shaping the future of our industry.

I encourage everyone to register early and be part of this event. For more information, visit tcaconvention.com.

Through its Elevate program, TCA is preparing a new generation of leaders. How has the program evolved?

Elevate has grown into a signature leadership pathway for our industry. Each class becomes a tight-knit community, learning not just from instructors but also from one another.

Since its inception, we’ve added more mentoring, more collaboration, and more real-world problem-solving. It’s designed to help rising leaders turn ideas into action — and build long-term careers in trucking.

If your company is invested in developing its next generation, Elevate is an incredible starting point. For more information, visit truckload.org/elevate.

With TCA President Jim Ward retiring, what qualities are most important in selecting a new leader for the association?

Jim has served this association with passion and integrity, and we’re grateful for his leadership.

As we look to the future, we want a president who understands the heart of this industry — someone who can communicate clearly, lead collaboratively and keep our advocacy strong. The next leader must be committed to serving members, strengthening partnerships and boldly representing trucking on the national stage. We’re excited about the direction ahead.

What events and benefits can TCA members look forward to in 2026?

Members can expect expanded online learning, continued advocacy efforts in Washington, and continued opportunities to connect through meetings and events. I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Orlando this spring. I hope they will join us in the committee meetings to stay informed on the issues that matter. I believe 2026 will be a year of growth and engagement.

Do you — or the association — have any resolutions or goals for the new year?

As an association, our resolution is simple: Stay proactive. We want to lead from the front, not react from behind. That means stronger advocacy, deeper member engagement, and continued innovation in our programs. Personally, my resolution is to keep listening — to our members, our drivers, and our vendor partners. When we listen well, we lead well.

As we embark on a journey into a new year, what thoughts would you like to share with TCA members?

To every TCA member: Thank you. Your grit, your pride and your professionalism keep America moving. As we enter 2026, let’s carry forward the unity and optimism that define this industry. We have big opportunities ahead, and I’m confident that together, we’ll rise to meet them. I wish you and your families a safe, joyful and prosperous New Year.

Thank you for your time, Chairman — and have a very happy New Year!

This story originally appeared in the January/February 2026 edition of Truckload Authority, the official publication of the Truckload Carriers Association.