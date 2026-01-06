Missouri police report 5 deaths on state roads during the New Year’s holiday

The state of Missouri reported that five people died and 87 were injured in 187 traffic crashes during the 2026 New Year’s holiday counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 31, 2025, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, January 4, 2026.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) issued what it beleives to be final numbers pending any late deaths caused by traffic crashes during the holiday reporting period.
There were zero boating crashes and zero drownings over the 2026 New Year’s holiday counting period as well, according to MSHP’s report.
The following is a breakdown from the MSHP:
Traffic Crashes — 187
Traffic Crash Injuries — 87
Traffic Crash Fatalities — 5
DWI — 112
During the 2024-2025 New Year’s holiday counting period one person was killed and 118 injured in 264 traffic crashes in Missouri.
