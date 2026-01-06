TheTrucker.com
Missouri police report 5 deaths on state roads during the New Year’s holiday

By Bruce Guthrie -
Missouri State Highway Patrol reported five deaths on state roadways druring the New Year's holiday.

The state of Missouri reported that five people died and 87 were injured in 187 traffic crashes during the 2026 New Year’s holiday counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 31, 2025, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, January 4, 2026.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) issued what it beleives to be final numbers pending any late deaths caused by traffic crashes during the holiday reporting period.

There were zero boating crashes and zero drownings over the 2026 New Year’s holiday counting period as well, according to MSHP’s report.

The following is a breakdown from the MSHP:

Traffic Crashes — 187
Traffic Crash Injuries — 87
Traffic Crash Fatalities — 5
DWI — 112

During the 2024-2025 New Year’s holiday counting period one person was killed and 118 injured in 264 traffic crashes in Missouri.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

