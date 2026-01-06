Missouri woman in serious condition after head-on crash with semi

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a semi truck in Missouri.

Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) stated in a crash report that the incident occurred on state Highway 23, south of Route Y in rural Johnson County on Monday morning at approximately 6:11 a.m.

The crash occurred when a 54-year-old unidentified female from Windsor, Mo. was driving southbound in a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe and crossed the center line in front of a 2010 Kenworth driven by a 32-year-old male from Knob Noster.

Police say both drivers swerved toward the center of the roadway and the front of the Hyundai struck the front of the Kenworth.

The Kenworth exited the road on the left side, according to police, and struck an embankment while the Hyundai came to rest in the northbound lane.

The driver of the Hyundai was reportedly transported to a local hospital, listed in serious condition while the semi driver was “seeking own treatment,” according to the MSHP crash report.