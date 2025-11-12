Lytx unveils Coach Assist

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Lytx Inc. is announcing Coach Assist, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered coaching assistant designed to help safety coaches deliver faster, more impactful feedback to fleet drivers.

“Coach Assist empowers our customers to deliver smarter, more consistent coaching experiences that truly resonate with drivers,” said Chris Cabrera, CEO, Lytx. “By leveraging AI to handle routine tasks, our safety coaches can spend more time connecting with drivers, fostering engagement, and building a safety culture that lasts. We’re excited to engage with our customers to create solutions that make a tangible difference on the roads.”

Coach Assist

“Coach Assist streamlines the coaching process by instantly surfacing driver strengths, areas for improvement and peer comparisons through clear bullet points and easy-to-scan visuals,” Lytx said. “By handling the prep work, the assistant allows coaches to focus on meaningful conversations that drive real behavior change and create a safer fleet environment.”

The coaching assistant represents Lytx’s initial implementation of generative AI within its Driver Safety Program, reflecting a continuous commitment to enhancing the efficiency, scalability and effectiveness of safety coaching, according to a company press release.

Lytx Lab

Currently available to a select group of Lytx Lab participants, Coach Assist is already helping coaches reduce session prep time by half while increasing driver engagement and retention. Lytx’s latest innovation is part of a series of initiatives aimed at automating administrative coaching tasks and integrating advanced intelligence. With these advances, Lytx continues to set the pace for responsible, impactful AI in fleet safety, according to the release.

“Coach Assist and other early-stage AI innovations within Lytx Lab, including Top Risky Intersections and Roadwork Detection, are being developed in close collaboration with customers, ensuring that solutions address real-world challenges and deliver lasting value,” Lytx said. “As feedback shapes these experiments, they frequently evolve into permanent offerings that redefine fleet safety standards.”

Coach Assist will be available for Lytx customers in mid-2026. For more information, please visit the Lytx Lab feature page.