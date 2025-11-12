Diesel prices continue to climb

Diesel prices continued their ascension this week.

For the third week in a row, the per gallon price of diesel fuel rose, this time by more than eight cents from $3.753 to $3.837 which is also more than three cents more per gallon than last year in the same week according to the weekly release from the US Energy Information Administration.

All regions showed increases with the Rocky Mountain Region skyrocketing by more than 12 cents per gallon from $3.676 to $3.803.

The Midwest Region also jumped by more than 11 cents per gallon from $3.3773 to $3.891.

The Lower Atlantic Region climbed more than eight cents from $3.678 to $3.761.