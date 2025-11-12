Indiana deputy killed on Interstate 69 while assisting semi truck driver

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities have confirmed that a deputy with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office was killed early Tuesday morning while assisting a stranded semi truck.

Corporal Blake Reynolds, who had been with the department for the past four years, was assisting the broken down vehicle on Interstate 69 at the 247-mile marker when his patrol car was struck by another semi going northbound.

“At the time of the collision, he was outside the vehicle and was struck by the impact,” DCSO’s press release stated.

Reynolds died despite life-saving efforts from responding agencies.

“His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, his brothers and sisters in uniform, and the entire community he served with pride,” the release stated.

The driver of the Prairie Farms semi was airlifted to IU Health Methodist Hospital and is undergoing surgery. His condition is currently unknown, according to an update from Indiana State Police sergeant Scott Keegan

“It’s a tragic event,” Keegan said. “The Indiana State Police is here to support Delaware County Sheriff’s Department in any way we can. We have troopers that are out responding to calls right now just to give this department time to mourn the loss of their colleague. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. They’re going through a tough time right now.”

“Blake was known for his unwavering dedication to duty, his compassion for others and his deep commitment to serving the people of Delaware County,” Chief Deputy Jeff Stanley said in a statement.