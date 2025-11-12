J. J. Keller and ISEA launch study on PPE Pain Points

NEENAH, Wis. and ARLINGTON, Va. — J. J. Keller & Associates Inc. and the International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) are launching a collaborative study on PPE Pain Points.

The study will be evaluating the day-to-day experiences of EHS and safety professionals in PPE program development, PPE purchasing, PPE training and ensuring proper use of PPE to keep employees safe.

“Our goal, in the J. J. Keller Center for Market Insights, is to listen closely to the experiences that professionals in transportation, manufacturing, construction and a multitude of other industries have every day that challenge their ability to keep their teams safe,” said Susan Baranczyk, head of corporate communications, J. J. Keller. “We share the results as widely as possible to inform and create conversation that will lead to overcoming the challenges. The unique perspective of ISEA’s staff in standards development, and their extensive membership base, helps the J. J. Keller Center for Market Insights reach wider and critical audiences. So we’re excited to once again collaborate with ISEA on the study.”

Four Years of Insight

This is the fourth year of the PPE Paint Points benchmarking study by the J. J. Keller Center for Market Insights and the second year ISEA has collaborated with J. J. Keller on the research effort.

“As the voice of the safety equipment industry, ISEA is committed to understanding and addressing the real-world challenges that EHS and safety professionals face every day,” said Cam Mackey, president, CEO, ISEA. “By partnering with J. J. Keller on this important survey, we aim to gather valuable insights that will inform our standards development, improve the PPE purchasing process, and help ensure that workers across industries have access to high-quality products that effectively and reliably protect them.”

To take the PPE Pain Points Survey, visit the study site here. The survey is open through Dec. 1.