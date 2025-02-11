JJ Keller launches virtual reality safety and compliance training for employers

NEENAH, Wis. — J. J. Keller & Associates Inc. is announcing the release of virtual reality training, now available in its J. J. Keller Training online solution.

“Giving customers a choice in format is important to us,” said Rustin Keller, president, CEO. “Innovating in a way that captures the learner’s imagination and improves engagement is something we seek constantly. I’m really excited about this new option for trainers. One demonstration and it’s clear this changes the way people learn. It’s fantastic.”

New Training Format

Accessible with a compatible virtual reality (VR) headset, this new training format allows learners to navigate realistic simulations of safety and compliance situations they may encounter in their jobs, according to a company press release.

A study conducted last year by the J. J. Keller Center for Market Insights found that 67% of managers surveyed would consider using VR training, representing significant interest and opportunity for this format.

“J. J. Keller’s VR training offers various benefits that set it apart from other VR training,” the release said. “Most notably, it fits seamlessly into J. J. Keller’s existing training ecosystem. Customers can enroll learners in VR courses and track their performance in the J. J. Keller Training solution alongside online E-Learning, streaming video, and classroom program formats.”

Integration Across Learning Systems

“Many companies that offer VR training don’t integrate it into their learning management system, making it impossible for customers who use multiple training formats to keep all their recordkeeping centralized on one platform,” the release said.

Customers can also use J. J. Keller’s standard training enrollments on VR training. This is the same type of enrollment used on J. J. Keller’s other training formats. There is no need to purchase any kind of special enrollment at an increased price to enroll learners in VR courses.

Other key advantages to VR training include:

Improved Engagement & Retention: VR programs offer a more engaging, immersive training experience that increases the likelihood of employees applying their knowledge and skills in the “real world.”

VR programs offer a more engaging, immersive training experience that increases the likelihood of employees applying their knowledge and skills in the “real world.” “Freedom to Fail”: By navigating dangerous situations in a virtual environment, learners can make mistakes safely while still feeling as though the consequences are real.

By navigating dangerous situations in a virtual environment, learners can make mistakes safely while still feeling as though the consequences are real. Convenience: On-the-go or remote employees may rarely be onsite. VR training ensures employees receive the instruction they need, regardless of their location.

On-the-go or remote employees may rarely be onsite. VR training ensures employees receive the instruction they need, regardless of their location. Cost-Effectiveness: No need to fly professional trainers in for training sessions. Virtual programs provide exceptional training while keeping costs down.

At launch, J. J. Keller offers 16 VR training programs:

Workplace Safety & Health

Arc Flash (Flashover)

Confined Space Entry

Electrical Safety

Fire Safety (The Office)

Hazard Recognition – Warehouse

Hot Work

Ladder Safety

Lockout/Tagout

Trenching and Excavation Safety

Transportation

Brake System: Pre-Trip Vehicle Inspection

Engine and Front Axle: Pre-Trip Vehicle Inspection

In-Vehicle: Pre-Trip Vehicle Inspection

Lights: Pre-Trip Vehicle Inspection

Walk-Around: Pre-Trip Vehicle Inspection

Road Safety Traffic Accident With Dangerous Goods

Human Resources

Active Shooter Response Training for Civilians (Office)

Future Courses

J. J. Keller will introduce new VR courses to its library regularly for these and other markets.

“By adding virtual reality training to our offerings, we’re providing our customers with an easy way to practice scenarios in a realistic, hands-on environment,” said Lacie Callan, executive vice president of technology solutions. “Whether in a confined space, working with machinery, or inspecting vehicles, virtual reality allows for self-paced learning in all types of situations that prepare employees to safety do their jobs.”

Learners must use the J. J. Keller Virtual Reality Training Headset (PICO Neo3) to access these VR courses. The headset is available for purchase from J. J. Keller and provides everything needed to get started.

To learn more about J. J. Keller’s virtual reality training and take a free trial, please click here or call 800-327-6868.