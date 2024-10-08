Shreveport’s newest power couple: Great Dane and Lonestar Truck Group unite for trailer sales and service excellence

SHREVEPORT, La. — Great Dane and Lonestar Truck Group Shreveport, are collaborating to extend Great Dane’s reach across the state of Louisiana.

“Like Great Dane, Lonestar Truck Group has a storied history,” said Chris Hammond, executive vice president of sales at Great Dane. “The team is backed by more than 200 years of industry expertise and their mission is one of mutual support and profitability, setting them apart in the market. We look forward to a long partnership together.”

Lonestar Truck Group Shreveport is dedicated to being a one-stop shop and is renowned for comprehensive service offerings, specializing in new and used truck and trailer sales, parts, service, leasing and rental, as well as finance and insurance services, the company said in a press release.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lonestar Truck Group Shreveport into the Great Dane family,” said Rob Ulsh, vice president of dealer and international sales at Great Dane. “Their commitment to providing exceptional customer service and their experience in their region is the perfect combination for an ideal partnership and for expanding our capabilities in Louisiana.”

With this partnership, Lonestar Truck Group Shreveport will offer the complete range of Great Dane products, including dry vans, reefers, and flatbeds, expanding their portfolio of offerings as a full-service trailer dealership, according to the release.

“The partnership between Lonestar Truck Group Shreveport and Great Dane will bring together two industry leaders with a shared commitment to excellence,” said Adam Arrington, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Lonestar. “The ability to offer Great Dane’s complete line of world-class products and Lonestar’s unwavering commitment to customer service will only further enhance our mutual customer’s experience.”

For more information, contact Lonestar Truck Group Shreveport at (318) 938-9955 or visit www.TNTXTruck.com.