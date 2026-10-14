Truck-Lite’s Trailer Back Up Safety System released to spec for 2027 builds

ERIE, Penn. — Truck-Lite’s Trailer Back Up Safety System is being released for 2027 builds.

Announced at TMC’s Annual Meeting and Transportation Technology Exhibition in March, it provides a simple, cost-effective integrated reverse-lighting and audible alarm system for trailers that improves backup safety and efficiency, according to Truck-Lite.

“Truck-Lite conducted over 40 fleet installations and tested them throughout the summer with positive results,” Truck-Lite said. “Participating fleets gave the system high marks for reliability, ease of use, and improved driver visibility. It was especially notable how clearly drivers could see obstacles at the rear, even at night. Many fleets operate around the clock in congested, dimly lit loading areas where the risk of property damage or injury is heightened and often results in costly claims. The system also provides a visible and audible notification to pedestrians and other vehicles around the trailer. This is an added safety benefit as it can be difficult to tell when semi-trailers are moving in reverse, especially at night. Adding the Truck-Lite Trailer Back Up Safety System can make these operations safer and can avoid unnecessary damage claims.”

Meaningful Visibility Improvement

“Drivers need to clearly see obstacles, pedestrians, equipment, and loading dock areas when backing a trailer in low-light conditions, and the enhanced reverse lighting substantially improves their ability to do so,” said Christopher Pellico, vice president strategic business development – commercial vehicles, Clarience Technologies. “Our fleet partners have been essential to the development of this system, and the feedback from the trials has been outstanding. Drivers are telling us it makes a real difference during night-time deliveries, providing a meaningful improvement in visibility during night-time operations, helping them navigate challenging environments with greater confidence and awareness. It fits right in with the safety initiatives fleets are already focused on – reducing the risk of collisions, property damage, and injuries while improving driver confidence and operational safety. We are proud to deliver a solution that helps fleets better protect their drivers, their equipment and the people around them.”

Truck-Lite Trailer Back Up Safety System

“The Truck-Lite Trailer Back Up Safety System is a streamlined and affordable solution that can be easily adopted by fleets and is straightforward for OEMs to install,” Truck-Lite said.

The system also provides immediate safety and efficiency benefits including:

Injury reduction and property cost avoidance.

Heightened driver awareness.

Improved operator visibility.

Cost avoidance.

Efficiency gains.

“Fleets wishing to add the Truck-Lite Trailer Back Up Safety System should contact their preferred OEM or parts provider or reach out to their Truck-Lite Sales representative for more information,” Truck-Lite said.