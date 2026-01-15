Truckstop.com launches Heavy Haul Load Board Pro for oversize carriers

BOISE, Idaho — Truckstop.com is announcing the launch of its Heavy Haul Load Board Pro for oversize carriers.

“Pricing heavy haul freight has long required specialized carriers to juggle multiple tools, incomplete data and costly assumptions—often under tight time pressure,” Truckstop said. “To address that challenge, Truckstop.com [is announcing] Heavy Haul Load Board Pro, a purpose-built platform designed to help oversize and over-dimensional carriers price and book higher-margin freight with greater accuracy.”

According to a company press release, to price heavy-haul loads, carriers often rely on multiple tools to determine the permit requirements, escort needs, and route options. This fragmented process delays decision-making and increases the risk of underpricing.

Tools to Reflect the Reality of Oversize Freight Needs

“Carriers that specialize in oversize freight face more complexity and greater risk when evaluating and pricing loads,” said Scott Moscrip, CEO, founder, Truckstop.com. “When a single miscalculation can erase margin or create compliance issues, carriers need tools that reflect how they actually work.”

The new Heavy Haul Load Board Pro is designed to reduce guesswork and help carriers make confident decisions by bringing critical heavy haul details into a single workflow, including:

Load searches filtered specifically for oversize, over-dimensional, and heavy haul equipment types from the Truckstop.com database.

Expanded search radius up to 1,000+ miles to find the right loads.

Permit requirements, escort needs, and route considerations in one place.

Key details for each load are displayed in the search results to generate fast, accurate rate quotes.

Access to everything that is already included in Truckstop.com’s Load Board Pro platform to support efficient planning and quick action on the best opportunities.

Tailored to Heavy-Haul Freight

“For years, specialized carriers have had to adapt general-purpose load boards for heavy-haul freight, often relying on manual checks and external tools to fill critical gaps,” Truckstop said. “Heavy Haul Load Board Pro was built specifically for oversize freight, giving carriers the information they need to understand the true cost of a trip before committing.”

Heavy Haul Load Board Pro is available for $299 per month. The platform includes 25 rate quotes and 25 permit quotes, with transparent overage pricing so carriers pay only for what they use beyond the included amount.