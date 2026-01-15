Echo Global Logistics announces EchoXBorder

CHICAGO, Ill. — Echo Global Logistic Inc. (Echo) is launching EchoXBorder (Echo Cross-Border) for seamless customs brokerage services across the U.S. and Mexico.

“EchoXBorder offers the same expertise and advanced technology that our clients and carriers count on in our other areas of business,” said Dave Menzel, president, COO, Echo. “By applying these assets to customs brokerage, we’re able to provide shippers with faster clearance, fewer delays, and lower costs.”

Building on Echo’s Cross-Border Solutions

After expanding its presence in Mexico with locations in Mexico City and Monterrey, Echo continues to build on its decade of cross-border solutions with EchoXBorder, the company said in a press release

“This approach to cross-border logistics enables operational gains through integrated logistics management between the U.S. and Mexico,” said Troy Ryley, president of Echo Mexico. “Our team has extensive experience with customs brokerage and is equipped to help our clients navigate trade regulations and adapt to market changes.”

EchoXBorder

According to the release, EchoXBorder supports the supply chain with nationwide customs brokerage services across U.S. and Mexico, consolidation, deconsolidation and inventory control at the border, and integrated customs and freight management for end-to-end control. Echo’s bilingual experts “have deep compliance expertise and provide a single point of contact for proactive communication.” Additionally, Echo’s advanced technology offers real-time visibility, reporting, and analytics to keep shipments on track. Learn more about cross-border shipping with Echo here.

“In addition to serving as your customs brokerage partner, EchoXBorder is fully integrated with Echo’s transportation network,” said Jose Minarro, managing partner for Mexico Client Sales. “EchoXBorder is an all-encompassing solution, built to serve clients with diverse needs. This includes customs clearance at U.S. and Mexico airports, ocean port clearance, and brokerage through all major land ports.”