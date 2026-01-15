TheTrucker.com
Series of crashes involving up to 30 vehicles shuts down Indiana toll road

By Bruce Guthrie -
Eastbound traffic was being diverted Wednesday at Exit 83 for Mishawaka and westbound lanes are being diverted at Exit 96 for CR 17 while crews continue to work to remove all the vehicles. (COURTESY ISP)

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — A group of vehicles including semi trucks were involved in a series of crashes late Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release from the Indiana State Police (ISP) the crashes occurred at approximately 3:51 p.m. That is when Indiana State Police Dispatch said it received an initial call about a crash involving three vehicles in the eastbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 94. This is approximately two miles east of Elkhart, Ind.

According to police, preliminary investigation indicates that once this initial crash occurred a series of crashes occurred in the same immediate area blocking all eastbound lanes.

“Multiple troopers responded and found multiple crashes involving semis as well as passenger vehicles that were blocking eastbound lanes, in the center median, and at least one that crossed westbound lanes and came to a rest in the ditch on the north side of the interstate,” ISP’s release stated. “Several injuries were reported with the injured being transported to a local hospital.”

ISP added that one semi driver was entrapped for several hours but was freed from the wreckage and transported to the hospital. None of the injuries were believed to be life threatening. A total of 30 vehicles were involved in these series of crashes.

At the time of these crashes it was snowing heavily with very limited visibility.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

