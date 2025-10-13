TheTrucker.com
Echo Global Logistics opens new cross-border office in Monterrey, Mexico

By Dana Guthrie
Echo Global Logistics opens new cross-border office in Monterrey, Mexico
Echo Global Logistics expands reach with new Monterrey. Mexico office for cross‑border operations.

CHICAGO, III. — Echo Global Logistics (Echo) is celebrating the opening of its newest cross-border office in Monterrey, Mexico.

Echo has been expanding its existing cross-border services since last year in an effort to provide enhanced support to its clients and carriers in Mexico.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to expand our cross-border solutions with our newest office in Monterrey,” said Doug Waggoner, CEO, Echo. “Through our advanced technology suite, offering greater visibility and control, Echo is equipped to leverage essential services for our cross-border clients and carriers.”

Cross-Border Transportation Solutions

After managing cross-border transportation solutions for nearly a decade, Echo expanded its operations with facilities within Mexico after recognizing a growing need for shippers and carriers to access a range of cross-border services. In March, Echo opened its Mexico division headquarters in Mexico City, and currently operates facilities in Guadalajara and across the border in Laredo, Texas.

“Continuing to establish operations within Mexico adds additional support that our cross-border clients and carriers need in today’s transportation market,” said Dave Menzel, president, COO, Echo. “By applying our customizable solutions to fit these needs, Echo’s cross-border capabilities make customs brokerage, transloading, warehousing and more, that much easier.”

Multiple Transportation Options in Mexico

According to an Echo press release, with options for Dry Van, Temperature-Controlled shipping, Flatbed, LTL, Intermodal and Managed Transportation, Echo’s Mexico solutions encompass a variety of essential modes. Additionally, with integrated cross-border transportation technology and a team of bilingual experts, Echo provides a seamless experience for navigating trade and customs regulations. Learn more about shipping south of the border here.

“By expanding our presence in Mexico, our cross-border team is better equipped to keep the supply chain moving,” said Troy Ryley, president of Echo Mexico. “As one of the few companies to earn a 3PL certification in the CTPAT program for cross-border transportation, Echo is well-equipped to keep freight safe and secure. Additionally, with integrated technology at your fingertips and cross-border experts by your side, shipping into, out of, and across Mexico is much simpler.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
