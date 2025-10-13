TheTrucker.com
ATG diesel tech earns a spot in 2025 DTNA tech skills competition finals

By Dana Guthrie -
ATG diesel tech earns a spot in 2025 DTNA tech skills competition finals
Advantage Truck Group diesel technician Collin Hunt earns a spot in the finals of the 2025 Daimler Truck North America Technician Skills Competition. (Photo courtesy ATG)

RAYNHAM, Mass. — Advantage Truck Group (ATG) diesel technician Collin Hunt is one of just 10 techs from across the United States and Canada to earn a spot to compete in the final round of the 2025 Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) Technician Skills Competition.

Close to 500 technicians from Freightliner and Western Star dealerships and Detroit distributors vied for a spot in the competition, with Hunt qualifying by scoring in the top 2% on a written exam and then placing in the top 10 in a virtual, hands-on round. He will compete in the final hands-on competition at DTNA’s Detroit Diesel headquarters in Michigan during the week of Oct. 20.

“We are incredibly proud to have Collin represent ATG as one of the top DTNA technicians in North America,” said Christopher Pentedemos, ATG’s executive vice president of network service operations. “Collin’s technical expertise and his ability to troubleshoot complex issues are a testament to his ongoing training and the exceptional service he provides to our customers every day.”

From Training to Triumph

ATG maintains a dedicated training facility with a full-time certified dealer-trainer and staff who lead classes for its technicians and others. Hunt, a resident of Lakeville, Mass., has worked at ATG’s Raynham location since 2021 and has earned certifications including the Detroit Heavy-Duty Expert and most recently the HV3 certification for battery-electric trucks.

“The training I’ve done, especially the heavy-duty expert classes, has made me more confident and efficient in my diagnostics and repairs,” Hunt said.. “I love working on any complex issue and the challenge of solving the problem. I’m always willing to tackle unusual problems in our shop and lend a hand to help other shops across our network figure out difficult issues.”

It’s not the first time Hunt has earned a spot in the competition. He also earned a place in the 2023 finals.

Hunt says he is looking forward to testing his abilities during the week-long finals of the DTNA Technician Skills Competition.

“There’s no way to prepare for this competition, but I’m ready for the challenge. I’m just going to show up and do what I do every day at ATG,” Hunt said.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

