Advantage Truck Group diesel tech earns top spot at DTNA Technician Skills Competition

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Advantage Truck Group (ATG) diesel technician Collin Hunt is one of 12 technicians from across the United States and Canada to earn a spot to compete in the final round of the 2023 Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) Technician Skills Competition.

Close to 1,500 technicians from Freightliner and Western Star dealerships and Detroit distributors competed on written exams in the engine and vehicle categories to qualify for the hands-on portion of the competition, according to a news release.

Hunt competed on the vehicle exam and his score placed him among the top six technicians in this category, where he will compete on July 26 at the DTNA Training Center in Detroit.

“Collin’s commitment to expanding and refining his skills is reflected in his level of expertise and the service he brings to our customers every day. This is an incredible accomplishment, and we are proud to have Collin represent ATG as one of the top DTNA technicians in North America,” said Kevin Holmes, ATG president and CEO.

Hunt, who graduated from Massasoit Community College in 2017 with an associate of applied science degree in diesel technology, first started working with DTNA’s Freightliner and Western Star trucks in 2021 when he joined ATG at its newly-opened facility in Raynham, Massachusetts.

“After working at a large organization and then at a small towing business, I knew I wanted to be someplace with the resources of a dealer, yet small enough so I would know the people I worked with and be part of a team. ATG was the perfect fit,” Hunt said.

Hunt added that he is looking forward to competing in the skills competition and having the opportunity to test his ability to diagnose and repair the DTNA vehicles.

“I love solving electrical problems and diagnosing intermittent issues and faults,” he said. “Any unusual problem that comes into the shop is given to me. “I’m always excited to try new things. Every day is different, with a new challenge to face. It’s what I like most about being a technician.”