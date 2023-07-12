J.B. Hunt recognized by Newsweek for its workplace culture

LOWELL, Ark. — J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has been recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for 2023 by Newsweek for its overall workplace culture.

“Our workplace culture centers on building an inclusive environment where employees feel empowered,” said Brad Hicks, president of Highway Services and executive vice president of People at J.B. Hunt. “It enables us to develop better strategic solutions for our customers, and these continued recognitions from national outlets like Newsweek are a testament to our company’s progress.”

This is the third and largest recognition the company has received from Newsweek, according to a J.B. Hunt news release.

Earlier this year, the outlet named J.B. Hunt among America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters.

“J.B. Hunt believes that a great inclusive workplace will foster company growth and innovation,” the news release noted. “The company continues to create opportunities where everyone feels seen, heard, valued, enabled and empowered to succeed. From talent acquisition to mentorships, J.B. Hunt provides a workplace centered on employee long-term career development.”

Some of the company’s recent and notable efforts include:

Launching and hosting six employee resource groups with a total of 5,000-plus members.

Creating the J.B. Hunt Inclusion Office and Inclusion Council to ensure that inclusion remains a key component of creating exceptional employee experiences.

Expanding health benefits to support the unique needs of people and their families.

Awarding a total of $250,000 in scholarships annually for the families of J.B. Hunt employees.