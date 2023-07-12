Clean Fuels Alliance Foundation highlights recent advancements for biodiesel

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Clean Fuels Alliance Foundation is commemorating what officials there are calling “significant developments for biodiesel” during Clean Fuels Alliance America’s Board meeting held in Washington, D.C., in June.

According to a news release, notable accomplishments included the successful implementation of B100 EPA Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) grants, along with advancements in modeling techniques that have led to improvements in lowering land use scores for biodiesel feedstocks.

“The foundation has played a pivotal role in elevating national awareness of B100 (100% biodiesel use in vehicles) through its groundbreaking efforts in securing the first B100 EPA DERA grants in 2020, collaborating with the Iowa Department of Transportation and the District of Columbia,” the news release states. “As a result, over 130 B100-powered vehicles, ranging from snowplows to trash haulers, now form an integral part of these fleets.”

Mark Caspers, the Foundation’s chair, is a Nebraska farmer and passionate biodiesel advocate, guiding the organization’s efforts. With decades of agricultural expertise, he exemplifies an unwavering commitment to sustainability and the potential of biodiesel.

“I firmly believe in showcasing the effectiveness of our agricultural products,” Caspers said. “With over 20 years of experience using biodiesel blends on my farm, I’m excited about B100’s immediate impact on reducing carbon emissions for a wide range of vehicles. Biodiesel can lower carbon by more than 70% on average compared to petroleum-based fuels.”

Veronica Bradley, director of environmental science for Clean Fuels, highlighted the crucial role the Foundation has played in funding significant land use change research over the years.

“The Foundation’s research modeling projects have helped lower the indirect land use change carbon intensity of soybean oil for biodiesel from 62 g CO2e/MJ to 9 g,” Bradley said. “I believe it has room for even further improvement as the agricultural industry lowers its carbon footprint. These accomplishments are a testament to the Foundation’s commitment to advancing sustainable practices in the biofuel industry.”