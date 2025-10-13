Volvo Trucks provides all-new VNL to Virginia’s American Revolution 250 Commission’s mobile museum

DUBLIN, Va. — Volvo Trucks North America is presenting an all-new Volvo VNL 860 to Virginia’s American Revolution 250 Commission (VA250).

The VA250 is the Commonwealth of Virginia’s official body to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, the Revolutionary War, and U.S. independence.

Volvo Trucks is loaning the fully equipped truck to tow the Commission’s mobile museum “Out of Many, One,” a traveling immersive exhibit highlighting Virginia’s central role in the American Revolution through interactive storytelling, education, and community engagement.

“The Volvo Group has invested more than $760 million in Virginia since 2011 and we’re proud to say our flagship North American Volvo truck plant is located here in Dublin, Virginia,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “We are committed to this community for the long haul and are proud to be part of the VA250 Mobile Museum, showcasing the people and places in Virginia that helped build America.”

America – Made in Virginia

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was unable to attend the event in Dublin, Virginia, but shared a message of support highlighting the significance of the occasion. From its founding ideas to its leading figures, much of what made America happen took place in Virginia. Youngkin included funding for the VA250 Commission in the 2022 state budget, reflecting strong executive commitment to the commemoration and Virginia’s leading role in the national 250th Anniversary.

“America was made in Virginia,” Youngkin said. “Virginia isn’t just commemorating the 250th anniversary of our great nation, we’re mobilizing it. The VA250 mobile museum takes our story on the road and brings communities together by educating and honoring our leading role in shaping America’s foundation.”

Mobile Museum

The VNL 860 tractor will tow the mobile museum, a state-of-the-art 53-foot trailer equipped with hands-on interactive and immersive exhibits that bring to life the story of individuals who shaped America’s history. The mobile museum serves as a platform for interactive exhibitions including high-tech displays to highlight Virginia’s role in the American Revolution through storytelling and engagement with diverse stakeholders, including students and communities all across the Commonwealth, especially in rural and underserved areas.

The all-new VNL trucks are produced at the Volvo Trucks New River Valley Plant in Dublin.