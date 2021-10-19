Fall Edition of Expediter Services IN-SITE 2021 webinar series examines trucking in 2021; looks at opportunities on the road ahead

Expediter Services (ES), a leader in capacity solutions and ownership opportunities within the trucking industry, will be presenting the Fall Edition of its IN-SITE 2021 online series. The live, free event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Online video replays will be available online following the presentation of the live event.

The focus of the IN-SITE 2021 fall webinar will be to examine the trends during the first nine months of 2021 within the trucking industry while also looking at what is ahead for the final portion of this year and what’s on the horizon for 2022. The Fall Edition of the IN-SITE 2021 webinar series is entitled “Start Your Own Trucking Business: All Treats & No Tricks.”

Jason Williams, the president and co-founder of ES, and Jeff Tacker, the chief operating officer and chief commercial officer of ES, will be the featured speakers during “Start Your Own Trucking Business: All Treats & No Tricks.” In addition to discussing the trends that ES is observing within the trucking industry, the Fall Edition of the IN-SITE 2021 webinar series will also provide Williams and Tacker the chance to talk about the truck ownership opportunities and support available through the ES Community.

This edition of the webinar will be moderated by Leah Shaver, the president and CEO of the National Transportation Institute (NTI). Founded in 1995, NTI has earned the reputation as a leader in the trucking industry for tracking company driver and owner-operator compensation history, changes and benchmarks. Shaver, who also serves as a host on SiriusXM’s Road Dog Trucking Radio Channel 146, will be leading the webinar discussion in the style of a fireside chat.

The live event and access to the replay are free to anyone who is interested in attending the webinar. Registrations for this edition of the IN-SITE 2021 series are available through the following link: https://sign-up.successintruckingexpo.com/2021-webinar-5

“During our IN-SITE 2021 series, we have focused all our webinars around one of the strengths of our team at ES, and that is helping aspiring entrepreneurs to realize the dream of starting their own trucking businesses. We have also spent time during the four previous IN-SITE 2021 webinars discussing key issues that are impacting owner-operators, independent contract drivers and fleet owners,” Williams said. “As we move toward the final months of this year, we thought it would be valuable to look at the current trends as well as the challenges and opportunities that are on the horizon as we move into 2022.

“Just as we have done with our past webinars, everyone who joins us will get a chance to learn more about ES and the support our ES Community members receive as they work to build and grow their small businesses,” he continued. “With this webinar taking place so close to Halloween, we decided to give it the title, “Start Your Own Trucking Business: All Treats & No Tricks.” Along with having some fun with the seasonal theme, everyone who joins us for the webinar will be able to see that the programs and opportunities from ES are real. There are no tricks or surprises. We are focused on helping everyone who joins the ES Community to maximize their success in trucking.”

