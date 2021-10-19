Motorcyclist run over by 18-wheeler after striking trooper’s car

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed Monday night along Interstate 4 in Florida after a two-part collision involving a state trooper’s vehicle and an 18-wheeler.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), just before the accident, the trooper had been assisting a road construction crew when he entered the inside lane of I-4 into the motorcyclist’s path.

The 52-year-old man, who was identified only as being from Lakeland, Florida, was ejected from his bike and run over by a semi-truck, authorities said.

Names of those involved in the accident were not immediately provided by the FHP. The incident remains under investigation.