3 members of ‘Growing up Putman’ killed when semi reportedly runs stop sign

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. — Police in Michigan are still investigating a crash that killed three members of the Putnam family, who starred on a TLC reality TV show before rebooting the series on YouTube after it went off of TLC’s air after one season.

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office stated in a media release published on its Facebook page that its deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Deckerville Rd near Hurds Corner Rd on Friday evening around 9 p.m. local time.

TCSO said the driver, a 55-year-old man, was driving a semi truck with one female passenger southbound on Hurds Corner Rd when it failed to stop at a stop sign. The commercial truck collided with a Jeep traveling eastbound on Deckerville Rd.

The eastbound vehicle was reportedly occupied by eight of the Putnam family members.

Three of the eight were pronounced deceased on scene.

Bill “Papa” Putman, his wife, Barb, who often goes by Neenee, and their daughter-in-law Megan were killed in the crash, according to a family statement.

The condition of injured family members was updated on Sunday.

According to a statement, “Noah is still sedated,” and “Gia underwent a crainectomy” on Saturday night.

The family added that Gia’s brain pressure “has gone down significantly.”

The driver and passenger of the semi truck were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the semi truck was subsequently arrested and a report is being forwarded to the Prosecutor for formal charges, according to the TCSO.