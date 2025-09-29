Mack and Volvo recalling over 6000 trucks

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reporting over 6000 recalls on certain Mack and Volvo trucks.

Mack Trucks Inc.

Mack Trucks Inc. is recalling approximately 156 Mack Pioneer VRs (2025-2026).

When towing a trailer, the trailer lights may fail to illuminate due to an improperly manufactured body control module.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the trailer body input/output module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 17. Owners may contact Mack’s customer service at 1-800-866-1177. Mack’s number for this recall is SC0484. Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall are searchable on the NHTSA website.

Volvo Trucks North America

Volvo Trucks North America (Volvo Trucks) is recalling approximately 2,307 New VN trucks (2025-2026). When towing a trailer, the trailer lights may fail to illuminate due to an improperly manufactured body control module.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the trailer body input/output module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 17. Owners may contact Volvo Trucks’ customer service at 800-528-6586. Volvo Trucks’ number for this recall is RVXX2507. Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall are searchable on the NHTSA website.

Volvo Trucks North America

Volvo is also is recalling approximately 3,609 New VN trucks (2026). The door latch cable on the interior door handle may be incorrectly installed, preventing the door from opening.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the door latch cable and pivot clip, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 17. Owners may contact Volvo Trucks’ customer service at 800-528-6586. Volvo Trucks’ number for this recall is RVXX2508. Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall are searchable on the NHTSA website.