TheTrucker.com
Business Equipment & Tech Truck Driving Job News

Mack and Volvo recalling over 6000 trucks

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessEquipment & TechTruck Driving Job News   >   Mack and Volvo recalling over 6000 trucks
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Mack and Volvo recalling over 6000 trucks
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is reporting recalls on over 6000 Mack and Volvo trucks.

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reporting over 6000 recalls on certain Mack and Volvo trucks.

Mack Trucks Inc.

Mack Trucks Inc. is recalling approximately 156 Mack Pioneer VRs (2025-2026).

When towing a trailer, the trailer lights may fail to illuminate due to an improperly manufactured body control module.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the trailer body input/output module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 17. Owners may contact Mack’s customer service at 1-800-866-1177. Mack’s number for this recall is SC0484. Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall are searchable on the NHTSA website.

Volvo Trucks North America

Volvo Trucks North America (Volvo Trucks) is recalling approximately 2,307 New VN trucks (2025-2026). When towing a trailer, the trailer lights may fail to illuminate due to an improperly manufactured body control module.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the trailer body input/output module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 17. Owners may contact Volvo Trucks’ customer service at 800-528-6586. Volvo Trucks’ number for this recall is RVXX2507. Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall are searchable on the NHTSA website.

Volvo Trucks North America

Volvo is also is recalling approximately 3,609 New VN trucks (2026). The door latch cable on the interior door handle may be incorrectly installed, preventing the door from opening.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the door latch cable and pivot clip, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 17. Owners may contact Volvo Trucks’ customer service at 800-528-6586. Volvo Trucks’ number for this recall is RVXX2508. Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall are searchable on the NHTSA website.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE