4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts the San Francisco Bay Area and people report feeling a sharp shake

By The Associated Press -
Reading Time: < 1 minute
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 rocked the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, waking up many people, with more 22,000 saying they felt it, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was just east-southeast of Berkeley, the survey said. It happened shortly before 3 a.m. PDT.

People posted online that they felt their homes shake. Bay Area Rapid Transit posted on X that trains were running at reduced speeds as it completes safety track inspections. It told commuters to expect delays of up to 20 minutes systemwide.

“While 911 received an increase in calls from people who felt shaking, there have been no reports of injuries in San Francisco at this time, the city’s Department of Emergency Management posted on X. The department said it has not received any damage reports.

San Francisco Mayor Dan Lurie posted online about the quake, saying “first responders are assessing any impact to our city, and we will give an update later today.”

“Things were shaking in our newsroom,” posted Dave Clark, a news anchor for KTVU-TV. “It caught everyone off guard.”

News stations reported that people as far south as Salinas, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) from Berkeley, felt it.

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.

