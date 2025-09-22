Driver charged with DUI after Indiana crash

HAMMOND, Ind. — A Florida driver in a crash involving two semi trucks is facing charges.

On Thursday, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Indiana state troopers responded to a two-semi crash on I-80 eastbound at the 3.7 mile-marker near Indianapolis Blvd.

Authorities say the investigation showed that a semi, driven by Jean C. Muniz-Rios, 37, of Saint Cloud, Fla, made an unsafe lane change and while doing so, rear-ended another semi.

During the course of the crash investigation, the responding officer had reason to believe that Muniz-Rios had consumed alcoholic beverages prior to the crash and subsequently initiated an O.W.I. investigation, according to the ISP release.

ISP stated that Muniz-Rios refused a chemical test for intoxication, so a search warrant for a blood draw was applied for and granted by a Lake County Judge.

“That warrant was completed at a local hospital,” the release stated. “Once completed, the suspect was transported to the Lake County Jail. Muniz-Rios is preliminarily charged with Operating While Intoxicated Endangering- Class A Misdemeanor and Operating While Intoxicated- Class C Misdemeanor.”