NHTSA reports sharp drop in traffic fatalities in first half of 2025

Traffic fatalities are down in the first half of 2025.

That is according to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) who released early estimates for motor vehicle traffic fatalities in the first half of 2025, projecting a substantial 8.2% decline in roadway deaths. An estimated 17,140 people lost their lives in motor vehicle crashes from January through June 2025, down from 18,680 fatalities during the same period in 2024, according to a media release.NHTSA

“These preliminary figures are encouraging and reflect NHTSA’s close collaboration with state and local partners, especially law enforcement, to improve safety on our roads,” NHTSA Chief Counsel Peter Simshauser said. “But even as we see progress, these numbers are far too high, and we remain focused on reducing traffic fatalities even further.”

NHTSA says the decline in fatalities occurred even as vehicle miles traveled increased by 12.1 billion miles during the first half of 2025.

“As a result, the fatality rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled dropped to 1.06, down 8.6% from 1.16 in the same period last year. This represents the lowest mid-year fatality rate since 2014,” the release stated.

Additionally, 38 states, along with the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, are projected to have experienced decreases in traffic deaths. Only 11 states are projected to see increases, while one state remains unchanged.