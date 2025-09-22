One injured when pickup truck rear-ends semi truck

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The driver of a pickup truck was flown to a nearby hospital after a rear end collision with a semi truck.

According to a report from KOAM, at around 8 a.m. on Friday an accident occurred on Missouri state highway 96 east of Carthage, Mo.

Jasper County deputies told the television station that the driver of the pickup truck that hit the semi was still talking and communicating.

Authorities say that the male’s injuries were serious enough to warrant a call for a helicopter.

About 9:05 a.m. a Cox Air Ambulance landed on the highway just to the west of the crash scene and rushed the 18-year-old young man to Mercy Springfield.

“Crash occurred as [semi] was stopped in traffic waiting to make a left turn. [pickup] partially traveled off roadway to avoid [semi] and struck the towed unit of [semi],” said MSHP CPL M. Cook.

The semi truck driver was uninjured.