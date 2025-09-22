TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Gabrielle rapidly intensifies into a Category 3 hurricane in the Atlantic, is staying away from land

By The Associated Press -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Gabrielle rapidly intensifies into a Category 3 hurricane in the Atlantic, is staying away from land
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Gabrielle rapidly intensifies into a Category 3 hurricane in the Atlantic, is staying away from land
This Satellite image provided by NOAA Tropical Storm Gabrielle on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

MIAMI (AP) — Gabrielle strengthened into a major hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday but was forecast to remain far from land.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Gabrielle’s maximum sustained winds increased to 120 mph (191 kph), making it a dangerous Category 3 hurricane.

The storm was located about 195 miles (314 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda.

Gabrielle had become a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday southeast of Bermuda before it underwent intensification in warm Atlantic waters. The storm’s path was taking it east of Bermuda.

Swells from the storm reached Bermuda on Sunday and were impacting the U.S. East Coast, from North Carolina northward to Canada’s Atlantic coast.

Forecasters said the swells were likely to cause “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”

The Associated Press Logo

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.

Avatar for The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE