Arkansas authorities report two major pot seizures

Authorities in Arkansas report a pair of major pot busts this week along Interstate 40 which yielded a total of more than 1,000 pounds of illegal marijuana valued at more than $3 million.

According to a post on social media by the Arkansas Highway Police (AHP), its officers made two significant illegal marijuana seizures on December 29, 2025.

Police say the seizures occurred during routine Federal Motor Carrier safety inspections on Interstate 40 going eastbound in Arkansas.

The first stop last Monday occurred at approximately 9:53 a.m. That is when an AHP officer stopped a commercial vehicle at the 134-mile marker in Faulkner County.

The inspection resulted in the seizure of 531 pounds of illegal marijuana with an estimated street value of $1,593,000.

The second stop occurred later in the same day at roughly 1:42 p.m. That is when another AHP officer conducted a safety inspection on a commercial motor vehicle at mile marker 183.

This stop yielded 504 pounds of illegal marijuana valued at approximately $1,512,000.