TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Arkansas authorities report two major pot seizures

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Arkansas authorities report two major pot seizures
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Arkansas authorities report two major pot seizures
Authorities in Arkansas report a pair of major pot busts this week along Interstate 40. (Courtesy AHP)

Authorities in Arkansas report a pair of major pot busts this week along Interstate 40 which yielded a total of more than 1,000 pounds of illegal marijuana valued at more than $3 million.

According to a post on social media by the Arkansas Highway Police (AHP), its officers made two significant illegal marijuana seizures on December 29, 2025.

Police say the seizures occurred during routine Federal Motor Carrier safety inspections on Interstate 40 going eastbound in Arkansas.

The first stop last Monday occurred at approximately 9:53 a.m. That is when an AHP officer stopped a commercial vehicle at the 134-mile marker in Faulkner County.

The inspection resulted in the seizure of 531 pounds of illegal marijuana with an estimated street value of $1,593,000.

The second stop occurred later in the same day at roughly 1:42 p.m. That is when another AHP officer conducted a safety inspection on a commercial motor vehicle at mile marker 183.

This stop yielded 504 pounds of illegal marijuana valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE