TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Trucker hits utility pole in Wisconsin

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Trucker hits utility pole in Wisconsin
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Trucker hits utility pole in Wisconsin
A semi tractor trailer hauling food products left the roadway and struck a high-voltage power pole. (Courtesy WSP)

DANE COUNTY, Wisc. — Wisconsin State Police (WSP) says it is investigating a crash which occurred earlier on Friday along I-39/90 northbound near County Road N by Stoughton in Dane County.

WSP posted a photo and a brief report on the crash.

Authorities say the incident happened just before 3 a.m. when a semi tractor trailer hauling food products left the roadway and struck a high-voltage power pole, knocking the pole near the northbound lanes of I-39/90.

The semi driver was trapped, extricated, and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities did not disclose the cause of the crash or any other details about why the driver may have left the roadway.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE