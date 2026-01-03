Trucker hits utility pole in Wisconsin

DANE COUNTY, Wisc. — Wisconsin State Police (WSP) says it is investigating a crash which occurred earlier on Friday along I-39/90 northbound near County Road N by Stoughton in Dane County.
WSP posted a photo and a brief report on the crash.
Authorities say the incident happened just before 3 a.m. when a semi tractor trailer hauling food products left the roadway and struck a high-voltage power pole, knocking the pole near the northbound lanes of I-39/90.
The semi driver was trapped, extricated, and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities did not disclose the cause of the crash or any other details about why the driver may have left the roadway.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.