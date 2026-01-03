Trucker hits utility pole in Wisconsin

DANE COUNTY, Wisc. — Wisconsin State Police (WSP) says it is investigating a crash which occurred earlier on Friday along I-39/90 northbound near County Road N by Stoughton in Dane County.

WSP posted a photo and a brief report on the crash.

Authorities say the incident happened just before 3 a.m. when a semi tractor trailer hauling food products left the roadway and struck a high-voltage power pole, knocking the pole near the northbound lanes of I-39/90.

The semi driver was trapped, extricated, and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities did not disclose the cause of the crash or any other details about why the driver may have left the roadway.