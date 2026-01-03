Arkansas hit-and-run trucker tracked down

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Arkansas State Police says it got its man.

In a release issued Friday evening, the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division (CID) stated it had located the commercial vehicle and identified the driver involved in the hit-and-run crash that occurred on Interstate 530 South near the 34-mile marker at approximately 11:30 a.m. on December 30, 2025.

ASP did not, however, disclose the name of the driver, nor if an arrest had been made.

The crash occurred when a Peterbilt truck struck an orange Dodge Charger, forcing it off the roadway into the median, before going back across the southbound lanes where it overturned, and came to rest in the trees.

ASP stated that the investigation remains ongoing.