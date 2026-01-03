TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Arkansas hit-and-run trucker tracked down

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Arkansas hit-and-run trucker tracked down
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Arkansas hit-and-run trucker tracked down
Arkansas State Police says it has identified a hit-and-run driver that was involvied in a crash on I-530 earlier this week. (Courtesy ASP)

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Arkansas State Police says it got its man.

In a release issued Friday evening, the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division (CID) stated it had located the commercial vehicle and identified the driver involved in the hit-and-run crash that occurred on Interstate 530 South near the 34-mile marker at approximately 11:30 a.m. on December 30, 2025.

ASP did not, however, disclose the name of the driver, nor if an arrest had been made.

The crash occurred when a Peterbilt truck struck an orange Dodge Charger, forcing it off the roadway into the median, before going back across the southbound lanes where it overturned, and came to rest in the trees.

ASP stated that the investigation remains ongoing.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE