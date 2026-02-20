TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Arkansas pedestrian killed after being hit by pickup, semi truck crossing I-57

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Arkansas pedestrian killed after being hit by pickup, semi truck crossing I-57
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Arkansas pedestrian killed after being hit by pickup, semi truck crossing I-57
A pedestrian is dead in Arkansas after being struck by a pickup truck and a semi.

SHERWOOD, Ark. — A pedestrian is dead after being struck trying to cross an Arkansas interstate.

According to and Arkansas State Police (ASP) fatal crash summary, a male that was listed simply as a “John Doe” was crossing Interstate 57 at mile-marker 4 in Pulaski County at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

ASP stated in its report that the pedestrian was struck twice while trying to cross — once by a 2013 Toyota Tundra and then by a Freightliner.

Both vehicles were going north on Interstate 57 at the time of the incident.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE