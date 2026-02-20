Arkansas pedestrian killed after being hit by pickup, semi truck crossing I-57

SHERWOOD, Ark. — A pedestrian is dead after being struck trying to cross an Arkansas interstate.

According to and Arkansas State Police (ASP) fatal crash summary, a male that was listed simply as a “John Doe” was crossing Interstate 57 at mile-marker 4 in Pulaski County at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

ASP stated in its report that the pedestrian was struck twice while trying to cross — once by a 2013 Toyota Tundra and then by a Freightliner.

Both vehicles were going north on Interstate 57 at the time of the incident.