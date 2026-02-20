WHP: Weather caused crash of more than 30 vehicles, including 20 semi trucks

Wednesday was a busy, tragic day for the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) as weather conditions caused hazardous driving conditions on Interstate 80.

WHP issued a statement via its Facebook page detailing a crash involving multiple vehicles that it says is still under investigation near Evanston.

“At this time, the initial investigation indicates a traveling too fast for the weather and road conditions may have been a primary contributing factor,” WHP stated.

WHP stated that the at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, multiple crashes happened simultaneously at mile marker 18 on I-80, just east of Evanston. The crashes happened in both the westbound and eastbound lanes, completely blocking both.

When troopers arrived shortly after the initial incident, they immediately began working to rescue those involved in the crashes, while also closing I-80 in both directions.

WHP says its initial investigation revealed the crash in the eastbound lane involved several semi trucks and passenger vehicles. The larger westbound incident involved 20 semi trucks and 12 passenger vehicles.

“We are confirming there were two fatalities as a result of the incidents, along with 22 people injured, and three lifeflighted to Utah medical centers,” WHP stated. “The 22 people inured were transported to Evanston Regional Hospital.

WHP said that injuries varied from broken legs and ribs to neck injuries and severe bruising.

Those who were not injured in the crash were transported to the Evanston machine shop via Uinta County School busses for shelter.

All large and small wreckers from Evanston were involved in the cleanup as well as a few from Lyman, WHP said.

“Our troopers and other first responders worked relentlessly through the night to save lives, clear the road and ensure the safety of the traveling public,” WHP stated. “We would like to thank the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office for their incredible assistance, along with Uinta County Fire, Uinta County school busses, EMS personnel, the Red Cross and multiple good Samaritans. This frightening and tragic incident serves as another reminder that Wyoming winters can see sudden, drastic changes in weather. Please be prepared if you are traveling across Wyoming, and drive safely, slowing down to appropriate speeds for the conditions.”