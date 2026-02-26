Arkansas State Police honors retired Trooper, current CDL examiner for 50 years of service

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police (ASP) honored one of its own recently for 50 years of service as a CDL examiner.

Agency records show that Dempsie Coffman is likely the longest-serving employee in ASP’s 90-year history.

ASP says Coffman began his employment on October 7, 1973, when he was hired as a Trooper. In fact, in 1979, he was named ASP Trooper of the Year, “showing his dedication and strong performance early on.”

“Over time, he served in five of the department’s 12 troops and moved up the ranks, retiring in April 2004 as Lieutenant Coffman, Assistant Commander of Troop J,” an ASP press release in Coffman’s honor stated.

Later that year, Coffman returned to the agency as a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) examiner for the next 17 years, he retired again to take care of family health issues, putting his loved ones first.

In October 2023, ASP asked Coffman to return to ASP as a CDL examiner and he agreed.

Coffman stated that he is very proud of his career with ASP, but he is just as devoted to his family.

“This year marks an extraordinary 50 years of service for Lieutenant (Ret.) and CDL Examiner Dempsie Coffman,” said Col. Mike Hagar, Director of the Arkansas State Police. “His loyalty, professionalism, and dedication to the mission of the Arkansas State Police has set a standard that few will ever match.”

He and his wife, Diane, have been married for 57 years and have two sons, Chad and Rusty. Several family members joined him at a recent event where Coffman was surprised and officially honored for his 50 years of service.