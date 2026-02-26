TheTrucker.com
Woman fatally injured in head-on collision with semi truck in Missouri

By Bruce Guthrie -
A Missouri woman was fatally injured after a head-on collision with a semi truck.

ANDERSON, Mo. — An SUV driver was killed after a crash with an 18-wheeler in Missouri.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), the incident occurred on Wednesday morning on Highway 76 at Indian Trail Road in Anderson.

MSHP responded around 9:30 a.m. when 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe traveled across the center of the roadway and collided head-on with a 2019 Freightliner semi truck.

The impact killed the SUV driver, a 38-year-old woman from Anderson, Mo. MSHP also noted that the woman was not wearing a seatbelt.

She was reportedly pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the semi truck, a 47-year-old man from Springdale, Ark. was not injured.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

