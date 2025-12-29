Assisting trucker leads to weed arrest in Indiana

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. – A truck driver is facing felony charges after being caught with illegal marijuana over the weekend.

It was Sunday at approximately 8:30 a.m., when Indiana State Master Trooper Ryan Winters assisted a motorist with a disabled 2017 Kenworth on westbound Interstate 70 near the 28-mile marker, according to a media release from the Indiana State Police (ISP).

Police say the driver was identified as Anthony R. Brown, 42, of Indianapolis. During his interaction with Brown, Winters detected indicators of criminal activity.

ISP stated in its release that after Brown refused to exit the vehicle, he was removed by Master Trooper Winters, and a subsequent search was conducted.

The search led to the discovery of nearly 10 pounds of marijuana along with various packaging materials. Brown was arrested without further incident and transported to the Clay County Jail, where he remains in custody.

He is facing charges including Possession of Marijuana (prior conviction), Level 6 Felony, Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 Felony, Dealing a Controlled Substance (Marijuana), Level 6 Felony