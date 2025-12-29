Georgia DPS reports 15 dead on Georgia roads during Christmas holiday period

As happens every holiday season, the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) compiled enforcement statistics for Christmas and will do again on the New Year’s holiday travel period.

The Christmas travel period began Wednesday, December 24, at 6:00 p.m. and ended Sunday, December 28, at 11:59 p.m.

At the completion of the Christmas period, Georgia DPS reported 329 crashes with 137 injuries and four fatality crashes. A total of 15 people were killed on Georgia roads.

Of those 329 crashes, 16 involved Commercial Motor Vehicle involvement and 22 under the influence.

Georgia DPS also reported 274 DUI citations, as well as 489 distracted driving and 657 seatbelt citations.

The New Year’s holiday travel period runs from Wednesday, December 31, at 6:00 p.m. through Sunday, January 4, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Each travel period lasts 102 hours.

“State Troopers and Officers remain committed to enforcing Georgia’s traffic laws and addressing unsafe driving behaviors that can lead to serious injuries or fatal crashes,” said Colonel William W. Hitchens, III, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety. “We urge all motorists to make safety their top priority when traveling on Georgia’s roadways.”

During the 2024 Christmas holiday travel period, five fatalities were reported statewide. The Georgia State Patrol investigated 186 crashes, resulting in nearly 72 injuries and three fatalities. During the 2024–25 New Year’s holiday travel period, five fatalities occurred statewide, with the Georgia State Patrol investigating 271 crashes, leading to approximately 118 injuries and four of the five fatalities.