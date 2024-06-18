Average US diesel price rises for 1st time in 10 weeks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The streak is over.

The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in the United States has gone up for the first time in 10 weeks, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

As of June 17, the price sat at $3.735, up from $3.658 on June 10 and $3.726 on June 3.

Prices are up in all parts of the nation except New England, where averages are sitting at just above $4 per gallon as of June 17.

Drivers there can expect to pay $4.085 per gallon on average, up a hair from $4.086 on June 10.

The lowest average price per gallon in the nation can be found along the Gulf Coast at $3.472 per gallon. That’s up from $3.384 on June 10 and $3.450 on June 3.

In the Midwest, the average price is $3.621 per gallon, up from $3.512 on June 10 and $3.592 on June 3.

Along the West Coast, the price is $4.417 per gallon on average, up from $4.377 on June 10, and in California, drivers can expect to pay almost $5 a gallon at $4.915. That’s an increase from $3.911 on June 10.

According to the EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook, U.S. crude oil production is up 2% from 2023 to an annual average of 13.2 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2024.

EIA officials say the nation should see around a 4% growth in 2025 to reach 13.7 million b/d.

The EIA also reported that current monthly diesel retail prices are meeting or just above the average price. Prices are, however, expected to dip below the average through the latter half of 2024 and then rise again heading into 2025.