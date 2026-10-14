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AZDPS puts more than 100 vehicles, drivers out of service in joint operation

By Bruce Guthrie -
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AZDPS puts more than 100 vehicles, drivers out of service in joint operation
An enforcement operation in Arizona resulted in more than 100 vehicles and drivers put out of service in three days.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – An enforcement operation in Arizona resulted in more than 100 vehicles and drivers put out of service in three days.

Arizona Highway Patrol (AZDPS) reported their results on social media earlier this week.

According to the AZDPS numbers, from October 6-8, DPS Highway Patrol State Troopers’ and ADOT’s Arrive Alive Arizona Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Detail on Interstate 40 near Flagstaff resulted in 263 inspections, 195 weight checks, and 110 unsafe vehicles and drivers removed from Arizona’s roadways.

Law enforcement officers also rewarded the drivers who passed through with all their equipment and logbooks in good order, issuing 80 CVSA decals.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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