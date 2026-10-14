Arkansas police department utilizing drones in crash responses

Overnight Tuesday morning, North Little Rock, Arkansas firefighters responded to an overturned 18-wheeler on Interstate 40 westbound.

According to the North Little Rock Fire Department (NLRFD) media release, the driver was “shaken up but uninjured and only needed assistance exiting the vehicle.”

NLRFD, however, wanted to highlight a different part of the response to the crash.

The North Little Rock Police Department continues to develop a drone program.

“Their expertise and use of this technology provide an invaluable resource for public safety, including our firefighters,” NLRFD stated. “When responding to incidents involving large commercial vehicles, particularly those that may be transporting hazardous materials or specialized cargo, one of the priorities is determining exactly what we’re dealing with.”

NLRPD officials said in 2025 that a $69,117 grant from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety was used to purchase seven additional drones to enhance its existing 10-drone fleet.

“We are incredibly grateful to the State of Arkansas for this grant,” former NLRPD Chief Patrick Thessing said last year. “This grant allows us to expand our drone program in a way that will directly improve officer safety, operational effectiveness, and better serve the citizens of North Little Rock.”

“Not that many years ago, that often meant relying on binoculars, observations from a distance, and sometimes a little educated guesswork before personnel could safely get close enough to gather more information,” NLRFD stated in its release. “Today, drones are changing that.”

The ability to quickly get airborne and provide real-time aerial reconnaissance, NLRPD said it can help assess an incident from multiple angles, identify potential hazards, examine cargo markings and vehicle conditions, and gather critical information without unnecessarily exposing firefighters to unknown dangers.

“What might have once required personnel to physically approach a potentially hazardous scene can sometimes be evaluated in a fraction of the time, from a much safer distance,” the press release stated.