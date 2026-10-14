Passing big rig, biker killed in crash with pickup truck in New York

SCHROEPPEL, New York — A motorcycle driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in New York last week.

New York State Police (NYSP) stated in a news release that on October 9, 2026, at approximately 7:34 a.m., troopers responded to a fatal motorcycle crash at the intersection of County Route 57 and Bankrupt Road in Schroeppel.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 2024 motorcycle, operated by Hunter J. Hennessey, 22, of Baldwinsville, New York, was traveling southbound on County Route 57 when he attempted to pass a tractor-trailer near the intersection. At the same time, a 2022 GMC Sierra pickup truck, operated by Thomas B. Wallace, 46, of Baldwinsville, was crossing County Route 57. The motorcycle subsequently collided with the pickup truck.

Following the collision, the motorcycle caught fire. Hennessey sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.