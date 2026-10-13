Cass Freight Index: Freight shipments grow for a second month

The shipments component of the Cass Freight Index rose 1.9% year-over-year in September.

This is the second consecutive increase following a 3.5-year downturn, the longest on record for the Index. In seasonally adjusted terms, shipments rose 1.4% m/m, building on a 5.0% gain in August.

The Cass Truckload Linehaul Index, the measure of linehaul rates, rose 10.1% year-over-year.

Higher volumes, rates, and fuel surcharges pushed total freight spending up 20.4%.

Cass Freight Index – Shipments

The shipments component of the Cass Freight Index rose 2.3% m/m and 1.9% y/y in September, the second straight y/y gain after a 3.5-year downturn by this measure, the longest on record.

In seasonally adjusted (SA) terms, shipments rose 1.4% m/m in September, building on the 5.0% sequential gain in August.

With modest retail and industrial growth, and some inventory restocking as container imports surge, freight demand is recovering. The combination of a smaller private fleet and rising new equipment sales also supports higher for-hire volumes.

While two months generally does not make a trend, and rising oil prices and interest rates are limiting factors, the cycle is on a positive track.

The normal seasonal pattern would put the shipments component of the Cass Freight Index up 4% y/y in October.

Cass Freight Index – Expenditures

The expenditures component of the Cass Freight Index, which measures the total amount spent on freight, accelerated to 20% y/y growth in September to 3.970, up from a 19% gain in August.

The acceleration in the past two months, from a prior 5.5% YTD rate, was driven by higher shipments, rates, and fuel surcharges.

In SA terms, the index rose 4.0% m/m after a 6.0% gain in August.

After declines in 2023, 2024, and 2025, the expenditures component of the Cass Freight Index is on track for a 12% gain in 2026. With normal seasonality, the index would rise 23% y/y in October.

Cass Truckload Linehaul Index

The Cass Truckload Linehaul Index rose to 154.8 in September, up 0.6% m/m and up 10.1% y/y.

The sequential increase is slower than the 0.9% YTD average, likely because spot rates retrenched somewhat and contract rates slowed with few bids this time of year.

Even as spot rates slow with modest sequential declines, the much larger contract market is still adjusting higher.

This index reflects the whole for-hire truckload market, both spot and contract rates.

The Cass Truckload Linehaul Index fell 10% in 2023, another 3.4% in 2024, and turned up to a 1.8% increase in 2025. In 2026, the index is on pace for a 7% increase.