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ACT: Used Class 8 truck retail sales decline again in September

By Dana Guthrie -
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ACT: Used Class 8 truck retail sales decline again in September
Used Class 8 truck retail sales dip once more in September, according to ACT Research.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — According to the latest release of ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks Flash, preliminary same dealer retail sales of used Class 8 trucks declined for a second consecutive month in September, falling 7% month-over-month.

“While tighter inventories have been a persistent theme, it’s clear that higher interest rates and ongoing challenges in the driver pool and fuel costs are also influencing the used truck market,” said Steve Tam, vice president, ACT. “Despite these headwinds, the sequential uptick in total sales and continued strength in freight activity suggest that underlying demand for used equipment remains resilient.”

While auction sales surged 28% and wholesale transactions slipped 6% from August, total preliminary sales across all channels were up 6% sequentially, signaling that demand for used trucks remains fundamentally solid despite mixed results by channel.

The preliminary average retail price for same dealer sales of used Class 8 trucks softened more than seasonally expected, dipping 1.5% from August to $61,000. Pricing in both auction and wholesale markets also contracted, with the combined preliminary average sale price for all units dropping 7.1% month-over-month.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
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