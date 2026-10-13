ArcBest launches new capabilities in ArcBest View

FORT SMITH, Ark. — ArcBest is announcing new capabilities within ArcBest View, its digital logistics platform.

“The latest enhancements include tools that simplify freight classification, improve real-time shipment visibility and allow customers to add cargo coverage for eligible LTL brokerage shipments during booking,” ArcBest said. “Together, these updates help simplify everyday shipping tasks and give customers greater visibility into shipment activity.”

New capabilities include:

Auto NMFC

ArcBest View’s Auto NMFC tool helps identify and apply the appropriate National Motor Freight Classification code during shipment creation.

Accurate freight classification is essential to rating less-than-truckload shipments, but manually identifying the correct code can be time-consuming and costly. Auto NMFC uses shipment details entered by the customer to help assign the appropriate classification, streamlining shipment creation and supporting quoting accuracy.

Tracking Maps

Interactive tracking maps now provide real-time location visibility for expedite and truckload shipments.

Customers can see where freight is located throughout transit, helping them stay informed and enabling faster response when plans change. The feature also helps teams monitor shipment progress and communicate delivery expectations with greater confidence.

Shipment Protection

Customers can now add cargo coverage for eligible LTL brokerage shipments during the booking process in ArcBest View, eliminating the need to leave the platform or complete a separate step.

“Our customers tell us they want logistics solutions that reduce the friction in their processes,” said Christopher Adkins, ArcBest chief strategy officer. “That’s why we continue to invest in ArcBest View, building practical capabilities that customers are asking for and that fit naturally into their day-to-day operations.”

ArcBest View was designed around how customers manage shipments, bringing quoting, booking, visibility and reporting across ArcBest solutions into one connected experience. Since launching in May 2026, the platform has more than 3,600 monthly users.

“The company continues to expand ArcBest View based on customer feedback and evolving shipping needs and will share future enhancements as they become available,” ArcBest said.